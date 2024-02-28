Marso 8 gideklarang special non-working holiday sa DavOro

DAVAO DE ORO -- Opisyal nang gideklara sa Malacañang ang Marso 8, 2024 isip special non-working holiday sa Probinsiya sa Davao de Oro sa kasaulogan sa ilang ika-28 anyos nga kamugnaan.

Si Lucas P. Bersamin, executive secretary, nipirma sa Proclamation number 481 series of 2024 niadtong Pebrero 22, 2024, sa ngalan ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Declaring Friday, 08 March 2024, a special (non-working) day in the Province of Davao de Oro,” sumala sa proklamasyon.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the Province of Davao de Oro be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," matud pa niini.

Gikanayon ni Lara Zaphire Kristy Bermejo, Provincial Human Resource Management & Development Officer, atol sa Kapihan sa PIA, Huwebes, Pebrero 22, 2024, sa NCCC Nabunturan, nga ang duha ka adlaw nga selebrasyon puno sa mga aktibidades alang sa katawhan sa Davao de Oro nga nakatakda sa Marso 7 hangtud 8.

“Meaningful man gyud ang tanan labi nanang mga contest-contest pero ato sa nang -forego karon kay maghatag sa ta ug primarily atoang serbisyo,” butyag pa niya.

Ang ikalima nga provincial free legal aid service day gitakda sa Marso 7, 2024, sa activity hall. Duna sab kini one-stop-shop kon diin tanang mga serbisyo sa nasudnong kagamhanan sama sa Land Transportation Office (LTO), Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Pag-Ibig, ug Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) ihatag ngadto sa tanang mga molupyo sa Davao de Oro.

Sa samang adlaw sa legal service day, dunay Al’law ng Kalumunan alang sa unom ka mga Indigenous Communities (ICs) sa probinsiya nga sundan sa hamubo nga programa ug provincial report sa gobernador.

Sumala niya nga ang probinsiya maghatag og prayoridad sa panginahanglan sa katawhan tungod kay bag-ohay lang kini nakasinati og daghang kalamidad dala sa shear line, trough the Low Pressure Area (LPA), ug insidente sa landslide sa Barangay Masara.