MUPH 2024: Top 3 winners sa national costume gipili

SAMA sa gisaad, usa ka bongga nga presentasyon sa National Costume sa Miss Universe Philippines 2024 ang nasaksihan sa tanang misaksi niini.

Ang pabonggahay sa ilang costumes sa mga kandidata gihimo, Abril 28 sa Sultan Kudarat Gymnasium and Cultural Center.

Ang 53 ka kandidata mi-showcases sa ilang interpretasyon sa tema nga: Philippine Flora and Fauna.

Gikan sa kapin 50 ka mga dalaga, nanguna ang mga costumes nga girampa nila Janet Hammond sa Southern California, Alexie Mae Brooks sa Iloilo City, ug Tamara Ocier sa Tacloban diin silang tulo ang Top 3.

Luyo niini, mipauli sab sila og PHP100,000 cash prize.

Ang suot ni Janet Hammond, nga representante sa Filipino community sa Southern California gama sa fashion designer Ehrran Montoya.

Ang suot niya inspired suma pa sa Tubbataha Reef.

Ang Tubbataha usa ka protected area sa Pinas nga anaa sa kadagatan sa Sulu Sea. Kini marine and bird sanctuary consists of two huge atolls and the smaller Jessie Beazley Reef covering a total area of 97,030 hectares.

"Adorned with textures, intricate fabric manipulations, embellished with crystals and beadworks depicting marine species. This masterpiece showcases the mesmerizing beauty and biodiversity of underwater Philippine 'Flora and Fauna," ni Ehrran sa Instagram.

Samtang si Alexie Brooks from Ilo-ilo proud nga girampa ang creation ni Tata Blas-Pinuela.

Kini inspired sa "Ugto-ugto," nga Ilonggo term sa orb-weaver spider.

"The posterior part is simply elegant and highlights the wearer’s voluptuousness. The bedazzled appendages affixed to the back represent balance and personal growth and a delicate-colored cephalothorax headpiece adorned with voluminous eyes finish the look. Attach to the ensemble are stylized webs intricately decked with pearl-like embellishments. Vital to the spider’s symbolism is ingenuity. It’s gentle yet complex web reminds us how to be creative and persistent artisans, urging us to weave our dreams with meaning and precision," sa post ni Alexie

Wa sab pauwahi si Tamara Ocier sa Tacloban nga gibalandra ang creation ni Charlotte Rodriguez.

Kini inspired sa sun goddess ug Tacloban Monitor Lizard o Halo.

"Miss Universe Philippines Tacloban, Tamara Ocier, embodies the goddess of the sun. Iridescent and golden, ever changing and evolving. Her statuesque figure is embraced by The Tacloban Monitor Lizard, known to the locals as "𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗼". An ancient symbol of fearlessness and transformation located in the isolated regions of Tacloban and Region 8 . The goddess ushers humanity back into their true place as sanctuary makers. In the face of difficulties like destruction and climate change, the monitor lizard "𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗼" 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐝'𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐲𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲," sa paghulagway sa Miss Universe Philippines Tacloban Facebook page.