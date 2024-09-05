Panghilabot sa US sa operasyon sa mga pulis sa KOJC gihimakak

GIHIMAKAK sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang pag-angkon sa daghang mga miyembro sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) nga ang kagamhanang United States (US) nalambigit sa padayong ronda aron pagdakop kang Pastor Apollo Quiboloy kinsa giingong naa sulod sa 30-ektaryang propedad.

Gipaneguro sa Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), Martes, Septyemre 3, 2024, nga way Boeing Vertol 107-II, helicopter nga kasagarang gigamit sa mga sundalong Amerikano sa compound, sukwahi sa gitaho sa mga suporter sa KOJC nga gitaho sab sa ilang broadcast arm, SMNI News Channel.

Samtang, daghang tigbalita nga nakabase sa Davao, partikularmente ang dxDC-RMN nasiplatan ang helicopter nagpatungod sa compound.

“We want to make it clear that no foreign entities are involved in the legitimate operations of the Philippine National Police. As a sovereign country, the Philippines maintains complete control over its internal security and law enforcement, guided solely by its own set of laws, regulations, and policies. The PNP operates independently within this national framework, ensuring that all actions and decisions adhere strictly to Philippine law,” matud ni PRO-Davao spokesperson, Major Catherine Dela Rey.

Apan ang ahensiya dugang nag-esplikar nga ang suporta sa langyaw'ng militar sa pipila ka operasyon mahimong itunol subay istriktong limitasyion base sa "mutual" nga panagsabot tali sa Pilipinas ug ubang mga nasud.

Gisulti ni Dela Rey, “When there are provisions for foreign military assistance in certain operations, such involvement is strictly regulated and can only occur under established treaties or mutual agreements between the Philippines and other countries. Such arrangements are managed through formal channels and are not part of the day-to-day activities of the PNP.”

Sayo ning semanaha, ang Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao (CAAP-Davao) nagkompirma sa mga tigbalita sa siyudad nga dunay US-registered helicopter sa ilang ahensiya nga nitugpa sa Davao International Airport.

Sa paghinabi sa GMA Super Radyo Davao uban ni Wee Bulseco, chief Air Traffic Control Tower sa CAAP-Davao, nga ang gihimo sa maong helicopter normal lang ug way namonitor nga naglibot-libot kini sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Puno pa sa opisyal nga di nila papel nga mangutana bahin sa tumong sa US registered chopper nga nitugpa sa Davao Airport.

Ang Boeing Vertol CH-46 Sea Knight maoy usa sa American medium-lift tandem-rotor transport helicopter nga gigamhan sa twin turboshaft engines. Gidesinyo kini sa Vertol ug gi-manufactured sa Boeing Vertol human makuha si Vertol sa Boeing. (David Ezra Francisquete)