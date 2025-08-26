PPCRV nilaum pagsibog sa BSKE sa Nobyembre 2026 katapusan na

NAGLAUM ang Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) nga ang pagsibog sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) gikan sa Disyembre 2025 ngadto sa Nobyembre 2026 mao na ang katapusan nga pag-oktaba niini.

Sa paghinabi sa radyo, gipasabot ni PPCRV chairperson Evelyn Singson nga ang pagsibog sa Disyembre 1 nga bugnong lugaynon sa barangay ug kabataan kinahanglan nga mao na ang katapusan isip pag-ila sa kasagrado sa regular nga paglusad sa barangay elections nga kabahin sa demokrasiya sa nasud.

Gisulti niini nga ang kanunay nga paglugway sa termino sa pinili nga mga opisyales sa barangay makapahinay sa "accountability and erode public trust".

“That said, it is imperative that this be the last. The sanctity of our democratic process rests on the certainty of regular elections,” pagpasabot niya atol sa programa nga gisibya sa Catholic Church-run Radio Veritas.

“Our citizens must be assured that elected officials will serve only within their rightful mandate and that their performance will be judged through the ballot, at regular and fixed intervals."

Gipirmahan ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. bag-ohay lang ang Republic Act 12232, nga magsibog sa December 2025 BSKE ngadto sa unang Lunes sa Nobyembre 2026.

Ubos sa balaod, ang sunod nga regular BSKE mahitabo matag upat ka tuig.

Sa pikas bahin, nagpadayag og suporta ang PPCRV sa paghatag og prayoridad sa mga ahensiya sa gobyerno, ilabi na ang Commission on Elections (Comelec), pagseguro sa kahapsay, integridad, ug kalinaw sa pinaka-unang himuon nga Parliamentary Elections sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) nga gitakda sa Oktubre 13, 2025, nga dunay mahinungdanong impak sa kinatibuk-an nga kalig-on sa demokrasiya sa nasud.

Apan gitin-aw ni Singson nga samtang gidawat nga dunay panginahanglan sa pag-alokar og igong panahon sa pagtutok sa pinaka-una nga BARMM Parliamentary Elections, ang kanunay nga pagsibog sa barangay elections sa nasud dunay dako nga implikasyon.

"I will refrain from commenting on the legality of the postponement of the BSKE elections, as this matter is sub judice. I believe that the deferment was made in recognition of the paramount importance of the BARMM elections,” pagtin-aw niya.

“The Commission on Elections, in partnership with stakeholders, is devoting its full attention to ensuring that the BARMM elections are credible, orderly, and successful —given the serious consequences to national stability should they falter. To give sufficient time to prepare, the BSKE has been rescheduled to November 2026, representing a one-year postponement," dugang ni Singson. (PNA)