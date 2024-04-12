PRO-Western Visayas arrests 43 wanted persons in 24-hour operation

IN A 24-hour police operation that began on April 11, 2024, at 6 a.m., and ended on April 12, 2024, at 5:59 a.m., the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas apprehended 43 wanted individuals.

Several police units carried 43 arrest warrants as part of the successful operation, which resulted in the apprehension of both high-profile and low-level fugitives.

Among them were 12 individuals who were on the list of most wanted persons (MWP) and 31 individuals who were on the list of wanted persons (OWP).

Provincial breakdown of MWP arrests: two from Aklan Police Provincial Office, two from Capiz, two from Iloilo, two from Negros Occidental, one from Antique, one from Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-Wester Visayas, one from Bacolod City, and one from Iloilo City.

Provincial breakdown of OWP arrests: nine in Negros Occidental, six in Iloilo, five in Aklan, four in Antique, three in RMFB-Wester Visayas, two in Capiz, and one in Bacolod and Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended all police units for their relentless pursuit of wanted individuals.

"Congratulations, and let us continue our campaign to cleanse our communities of these criminals. Our aim is to arrest them and bring them before the court of law to let them answer the charge(s) filed against them," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)