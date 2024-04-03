Resorts sa tiilan sa Mt. Apo gi-inspeksyon sa DENR; 2 nasuta kulang of permit

ARON maseguro nga duna gayod mga permits ug wala misupak sa balaud ang mga resorts nga nahimutang sa tiilan sa Mount Apo, mipahigayon og inspeksyon si Department of Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

Adlaw’ng Martes, Abril 2, 2024 kauban ni Secretary Loyzaga sila Senator Ronald dela Rosa, Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Sec. Leo Tereso Magno, DENR Usec. Joselin Marcus Fragada ug Philippine Eagle Foundation Executive Director Dennis Salvador.

Ilang giadtuan ang mga resorts sa Kapatagan sa Digos City nga gikaingong nag-operate nga walay mga permit.

Atol sa inspeksyon gipasidan-an ni Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga ang duha ka mga resorts nga kompletuhon ang ilang permit aron padayon nga maka-operate.

"They will be given a certain period to comply with the necessary permits," sumala ni Secretary Loyzaga.

Dugang pa, "We want to find a common ground, we are not only protecting the environment but the people who are working on these establishments as well," ni Secretary Loyzaga.

Samtang buot ni Senator Dela Rosa nga maka comply sa mga permit ang mga business owners arun nga mapadayon nila ang ilang mga panginabuhian ug walay mawad-an og trabaho.

Mapasalamaton sab si Secretary Magno sa pagbisita ni Sec. Yulo-Loyzaga sa Davao Region dungan sa pagpasabot ngadto sa mga negosyante unsay mga angayan himuon arun nga ma-comply ang mga gikinahanglan.

Sa 96 ka mga business establishments nga nag-operate sa Kapatagan, duha lang niini ang may DENR permits ug dili kini mga resorts.