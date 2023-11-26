Task Force-Castillones gimugna sa Davao City police

GIPAHIBALO sa Davao City Police Office (DCPO) nga gimugna na ang Special Investigation Task Group-Castillones (SITG-Castillones) niadtong Huwebes, Nobyembre 23 aron nga palawman pa ang imbestigasyon sa pagpatay sa kanhi politiko ug negusyante nga si Giselo Velasco Castillones nga nahitabo gawas sa kan-anan sa Ladislawa, Buhangin sayo sa miaging semana.

Sa Facebook post, gisulti sa DCPO nga naglusad na sila karon og subsob nga imbestigasyon, paglili sa hulagway sa closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera gikan sa kasikbit nga mga lugar, apil na ang videos gikan sa establisemento kon diin nahitabo ang insidente ug gipaspasan na sa mga awtoridad ang proseso sa kaso.

“Davao City Police Office strongly condemns this act of lawlessness and assures the public that the police force is committed to upholding the law and will not tolerate such heinous crime,” matud sa pahayag sa DCPO.

“With this, the Special Investigation Task Group Castillones has been swiftly launched to accelerate the acquisition of information through a thorough and exhaustive series of investigations,” dugang pa sa pahayag.

Sa miaging semana, gibutyag ni Bajada Police Station Commander, Police Major Antonio Luy nga ang DCPO nagpadala na og mga sakop sa SITG-Castillones ngadto sa Cateel, Davao Oriental aron nga mohimo sab og "on-ground" imbestigasyon.

Sumala sa asawa (common-law), kinsa naa sab sa sulod sa sakyanan atol sa pagpamusil, ang kanhi mayor niabot sa Davao City pipila ka adlaw una ang hitabo kabahin sa negusyo.

Gikompirma ni DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon nga mga pulis nga ipadala ngadto sa Cateel gilangkuban sa usa ka team gikan sa Bajada Police ug gikan sa laing police stations sa dakbayan.

“One team ni sila from Bajada and other stations diri sa DCPO. Dili pa ta makaingon until when sila didtoa [Cateel] pero parte na sa atoang SITG-Castillones,” matud sa pinakalit nga paghinabi atol sa sendoff ceremony sa Davao City Safety and Security Cluster alang sa Pasko Fiesta niadtong Biyernes, Nobyembre 24.

Ang 67-anyos nga biktima dunay mga negusyo sama sa "sand and gravel" ug sabong, ug kanhi sab political manager aug campaign consultant sa ilang munisipalidad.

Kini nga mga negusyo maoy basihan sa ilusad nga imbestigasyon. Nagpagawas na ang Bajada Police Station og "profile information" sa duha ka mga mamumuno nga posibleng gibayran.