TEU: Road clearing, speed limit padayon

GIPAHIBAWO sa Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) nga ang pagpatuman sa speed limit ug road clearing operations sa Davao City nagpadayon gikan alas 6 sa buntag hangtud alas 10 sa gabii alang sa pagtubag sa kalapasan sa trapiko.

Kini maoy gibutyag ni Chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), Police Major Dexter Domingo sa AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao, Miyerkules, Mayo 22, 2024.

Gipresentar sab niini ang datus sa mga nahitabong aksidente sa kadalanan gikan Enero hangtud Abril 2024. Sa maong kuwarter, 1,329 ka aksidente ang natala, apan 35% nga ubos itandi sa 2,229 sa niaging tuig sa samang kuwarter. Nilaum si Domingo nga ang maong ihap di na motaas pa.

Usa sa mga nakatampo sa pagkubos sa mga aksidente mao ang epektibong operasyon sa TEU DCPO, nga naglakip sa proactive measures sama sa pagpatuman sa speed limit, road clearing operations, traffic direction control, ug checkpoints.

Dunay 117 ka personahe sa TEU nga nagseguro sa kaluwasan sa publiko pinaagi sa police visibility, pagdumala sa trapiko ug pagpatuman sa sumbanan sa trapiko.

"We in the TEU are doing our best. We cannot afford to get tired. The DCPO cannot afford to get tired. We need to provide security on the roads. It’s a collective effort," butyag ni Major Domingo.

"Many see us as adversaries, but no matter how you view us, one thing is certain: at the end of the day, we are here to help you."

Gihisgutan ni Domingo nga ilang ibalik ug palig-unon ang pagpatuman sa Republic Act No. 10586, nga magsilot sa mga tawong magmaneho nga ubos sa impluwensiya sa alak ug ilegal nga druga.

Ang lokal nga panggamhanan sa siyudad nakapalit og Alcohol Breath Analyzers (ABA), ug kasamtangan, dunay unom ka mga devices, uban ang laing 19 pa nga moabotay. Naghangyo pa sila og dugang 20, aron nga maaporan ang matag police station og ABA kit. Naghuwat pa sila sa mando gikan sa Land Transportation Office aron nga i-deputize sila, ug kini nga mga devices mahimo nang kabahin sa matag adlaw nilang aktibidad.

"Let's hope for the best and that the public feels the seriousness of the local government and the DCPO in enforcing the law," dugang ni Domingo.

He also took the opportunity to advise Dabawenyos: "If you are going to drink, do it at home. Don’t drive, because we will move heaven and earth to enforce this law." (David Ezra Francisquete kuyog si Bianca Khu, DNSC Intern)