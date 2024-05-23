1 dead, 2 others injured in San Juanico Bridge mishap

AT LEAST one person was dead and two others were injured in a multiple vehicle collision along the San Juanico Bridge, which connects Tacloban City and Samar, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Police identified the fatality as alias Loy, a barangay official and resident of Barangay Pilit, Sta. Fe, Leyte.

The victim was onboard his TMX 125 with sidecar around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while traversing the national highway in the vicinity of Barangay San Juan, Sta. Rita town, specifically at the San Juanico Bridge, heading toward Samar side, when another driver on a single motorcycle traversing in the same direction, hit the back portion of his vehicle.

The impact caused the driver of the sidecar to lose control of his vehicle and encroach on the opposite lane, where it hit the front portion of the approaching Isuzu truck that was driven by alias Allan, a 45-year-old resident of Barangay 2, Dolores, Eastern Samar.

As a result, all the three drivers, along with the passengers of the sidecar and motorcycle, were rushed to Eastern Visayas Medical Center in Tacloban hospital for medical attention.

The authorities did not report the number of passengers onboard the sidecar and the single motorcycle, which was driven by alias Jay of Barangay San Pedro, Sta. Rita, Samar.

However, the driver of the sidecar was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, police said in the report.

Authorities are investigating the incident. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)