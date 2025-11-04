2 dead, 3 injured in Leyte as 'Tino' batters Eastern Visayas

AT LEAST two people died and three others were injured in Leyte province as Typhoon “Tino” swept across Eastern Visayas early Tuesday, November 4, 2025, according to a report from the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO 8).

In Barangay Owak, Hilongos, Leyte, a still unidentified female body was found along the shoreline on Tuesday.

The woman, described as brown-skinned, about 4’11” in height, and believed to be between 65 and 70 years old, bore a head injury.

Authorities said the woman may have drowned and been carried to the area by strong currents caused by Typhoon Tino.

Hilongos Municipal Police Station has coordinated with the Provincial Forensic Unit for fingerprint and post-mortem examinations to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

In a separate incident, an elderly man known only as alias Max, 78, a widower and jobless resident of Barangay Romualdez, MacArthur, Leyte, died after a Macopa tree fell on his nipa hut around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding police personnel and members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office retrieved the victim's body from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, the police regional command based at Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo, Leyte recorded three individuals injured in separate clearing operations following the typhoon’s onslaught.

In Tolosa, Leyte, alias Leo, 57, a tricycle driver from Barangay Burak, and alias Mike, 43, a farmer from Barangay Canmogsay, sustained minor wounds while removing fallen debris.

In La Paz, Leyte, a 13-year-old girl identified as alias Sana, a Grade 5 student from Barangay Cagngaran, suffered a laceration on her left hand after accidentally hitting a galvanized iron sheet while cutting fallen banana trees in Barangay Sta. Anna.

As of Tuesday, PRO 8 reported that a total of 1,450 police personnel were deployed across the region to assist in rescue, evacuation, and clearing operations, and 1,953 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) personnel.

The total number of evacuation centers across the region was 3,319, with 1,577 occupied and 2,742 vacant.

The number of evacuees reached 54,273 families or 183,726 individuals.

At least 26 areas have power outages, while the cancelled flights were seven and three for small water craft voyages, with 536 stranded passengers (105 in airports, 431 in seaports) and 176 stranded vehicles. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)