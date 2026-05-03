2 Eastern Visayas towns declared insurgency-free

THE towns of Sogod in Southern Leyte and Calbiga in Samar have been officially declared as Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC), according to the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division (8ID) based at Camp Lukban, Catbalogan City, Samar.

In a statement, 8ID lauded the achievement of both municipalities, recognizing the SIPSC declaration “as a significant milestone that reflects strong collaboration among local government units, security forces, and the community in sustaining lasting peace and development.”

Sogod town Vice Mayor Jose Ramil Golo said the declaration serves as “a critical foundation for long-term development and the municipality’s aspiration for cityhood.”

“This development positions us to attract more investors and strengthens our bid toward becoming a city. As a first-class municipality, this milestone serves as a stepping stone toward that goal,” the vice mayor said.

Golo and members of the Sangguniang Bayan unanimously approved Resolution No. 282-2026, authored by Peace and Order Committee Chairperson Honorable Rozelyn Paranas, affirming the municipality’s transition to a peaceful and secure environment, the Army reported.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Southern Leyte Provincial Director Danilo Laguitan also said the improved security situation “will stimulate economic growth and attract investments.”

“A peaceful environment builds investor confidence. However, while this milestone marks the end of one phase, sustaining peace requires continuous effort. Integrating peace and development initiatives into local plans, budgets, and programs is essential,” Laguitan said, as he expressed confidence over the declaration.

“Good governance remains the strongest antidote to insurgency,” the DILG provincial director added.

Meanwhile, Calbiga Mayor Red Nacario thanked the Provincial Government of Samar and partner stakeholders “for their sustained support and collaboration.”

Previously tagged as a hotspot of insurgency, the town now achieved SIPSC status.

The mayor also acknowledged the “key government interventions” which, according to him, significantly improved access and addressed long-standing concerns in 21 upland barangays. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)