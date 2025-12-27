2 found dead in separate incidents in Eastern Visayas

TWO individuals were found dead in separate incidents in towns in Eastern Visayas on Thursday, December 26, 2025, authorities said.

In Balangiga, Eastern Samar, the victim was identified as alias “Rudy,” a resident of the town.

Police said the victim had previously shown signs of emotional distress and had a history of self-harm, particularly when under the influence of alcohol, based on information from the Police Regional Office 8.

In a separate incident, authorities identified the other individual as alias “Miguel,” single, and a resident of Jaro, Leyte.

Police reported that the victim had also been experiencing emotional distress prior to the incident.

Authorities said investigations into both incidents are ongoing. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)

***

Individuals suffering from depression and needing assistance may also call the following numbers:

HopeLine Hotlines at (02) 804-HOPE (4673); 0917 558 HOPE (4673); and 2919 (toll-free number for all GLOBE and TM subscribers).

DOH suicide prevention hotlines: 0917-899-8727 and 0917-989-8727.