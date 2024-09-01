2 missing, 4 injured after landslide buries homes in Northern Samar town

AT LEAST two people remain missing while four others were wounded after a rain-induced landslide, brought about by Tropical Depression Enteng, buried several houses in Barangay Sto. Niño, Biri, Northern Samar, on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

According to information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas headquarters in Palo, Leyte, the missing persons were identified as Federico Galvan Sabangan Sr., 76, widower, farmer; and Federico Acuña Sabangan Jr., 29, single.

Both were residents of Purok 1 of the said barangay.

Meanwhile, the injured residents were identified only by their aliases: Marie, 64, married, housewife; Luz, 56, married, housewife; Enia, 42, married, teacher; and Mae, 8, Grade 2 pupil.

The Biri Municipal Police Station reported that the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, affecting 14 houses in the said barangay.

As of Sunday evening, search and rescue operations are still on standby due to heavy rainfall in the area.

The injured persons have already been brought to Biri District Hospital for immediate medical attention. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)