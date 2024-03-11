2-year-old child seriously injured after dog attack in Samar

A TWO-YEAR-OLD child was seriously injured following a dog attack in Barangay Timbangan, Calbiga, Samar, on Saturday afternoon, March 9, 2024.

The attack was so fierce that it completely tore the child’s ears and a chunk of flesh in other parts of the body.

Police said the victim was found with bite wounds by the barangay tanods around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the farmland owned by a certain Ron.

The child was immediately brought to Calbiga Rural Health Unit for medical treatment and subsequently referred to Eastern Visayas Medical Center in Tacloban City, for further treatment, according to the information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO-8) on Sunday, March 10.

Initial investigation showed the victim was left under the temporary custody of their grandparents, as the mother of the victim was instructed by her grandparents to buy goods.

“However, the victim left her grandparents’ house and went to the farmland of Ron where she was bitten by four unleashed dogs,” the police report added.

Authorities said the owner of the dogs was contacted and agreed to pay and settle all the medical expenses for the medication of the child. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)