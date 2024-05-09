2,000 cops, personnel secure Evraa 2024

SOME 2,000 police and security personnel were deployed in Ormoc City to ensure the safety of the over 9,000 student athletes and coaches in this year's Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Evraa) Meet from May 5 to 10, 2024.

“We strictly observe all necessary preventive measures in order to avoid any untoward incident on the duration of the sports meet," said Colonel Nelvin Ricohermoso, chief of the Ormoc City Police Office.

The security forces were from different police offices of Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, local government units, Barangay tanods, and other force multipliers.

"We also encourage the public and all the participants to report any suspicious person or any unusual activity that may probably cause disorder of the event,” the police chief added.

Leyte Fourth District Representative Richard Gomez and his wife Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez assured the public that Ormoc remains the "safest city" in the country, aside from being the "Events Capital of Eastern Visayas."

The City Government said it allocated P100 million for the hosting of Evraa.

The 13 delegations who competed during the weeklong sports event were from Baybay City, Biliran, Borongan City, Calbayog City, Catbalogan City, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Maasin City, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City, and Ormoc City. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)