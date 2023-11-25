2023 Surf City Masters underway in Borongan City

TOP surfers across the country have gathered in Borongan City in Eastern Samar for this year’s Surf City Masters competition.

"The impact of this surfing [competition] in Borongan is very laudable, very important for our city because nalalagay na tayo sa mapa ng mga surfers in the country and, hopefully, we will be recognized also internationally,” said Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda during the opening ceremony at the Surf City Big Tent on Baybay Beach, Borongan on Friday, November 24, 2023.

According to the mayor, hosting the fourth leg of the NextGen Pilipinas Surfing National Tour “has helped raise the popularity of Borongan City as a surfing site which has given pride to the locals.”

"It's not just about surfing anymore. It's a whole community approach in creating opportunities not just for surfers but for everyone. Everyone is pitching in," added Rupert Ambil, the Surf City chairman and city information officer.

The competing teams were from Northern Samar, Palawan, Sorsogon, Surigao del Norte, Zambales, Aurora, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Ilocos Sur, Leyte, La Union, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental, among others.

Board member and surfing enthusiast PJ Evardone, who represented Eastern Samar governor Ben Evardone, assured his support to the annual surfing competition in the city.

“We all share one vision for Eastern Samar and that is to make Eastern Samar the surfing capital of the Visayas. Hopefully, in the next five to ten years from now, when people think of surfing, hindi lang La Union or Siargao ang iisipin nila. Iisipin din nilang pumunta sa ating minamahal na probinsya dito sa Eastern Samar," added Evardone.

Meanwhile, United Philippine Surfing Association (UPSA) secretary general Gino Canlas, Jr. lauded the city's support for surfing.

"We are very proud and fortunate to have very progressive and supportive partners," Canlas Jr. said.

Eastern Samar became the only province in Eastern Visayas that hosted two surfing events in the NextGen Pilipinas Surfing National Tour this season. (SunStar Philippines)