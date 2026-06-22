3 dead, 7 wounded in Tacloban school shooting

[UPDATED] THREE people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting inside San Jose National High School in Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City, Leyte on Monday morning, June 22, 2026.

Initial investigation by the Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) revealed that the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Responding officers secured the area and arrested two suspects, both students of the same school.

Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas Director Brigadier General Jason Capoy said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday.

Authorities have yet to disclose the names of the victims and the suspects, as of this posting.

The TCPO is conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

Capoy said they have deployed additional police personnel around the school to ensure the safety of students, staff, parents and the community.

He urged the public to remain calm, avoid sharing unverified information, and cooperate with authorities by providing any details that may help the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Office 8 said it is “deeply concerned” over the incident.

In an official statement, Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez said DepEd’s “thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” particularly learners, personnel and families who experienced fear and trauma.

Jimenez said DepEd coordinated immediately with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Tacloban City Schools Division Office, and school authorities to ensure safety and security on campus.

The regional office also coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other agencies to provide psychosocial support to affected learners and personnel.

“We defer to the Philippine National Police regarding the details of the incident and the ongoing investigation,” Jimenez said.

“The safety, security, and well-being of our learners and personnel remain our highest priority," he added.

DepEd Regional Office 8 said it is committed to supporting the school community and working with partner agencies to keep schools safe.

It called on the public to pray for the safety, healing and recovery of all those affected.

"Further updates will be released through official channels," it said. (Ronald O. Reyes/TPM/SunStar Philippines)