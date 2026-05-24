38 youths attend leadership camp

THIRTY-EIGHT young leaders from Pinabacdao and Calbiga in Samar completed the three-day Joint Youth Leadership Summit (YLS) organized by the Philippine Army’s 63rd Infantry Battalion under the 8th Infantry Division in Pinabacdao from May 18-20, 2026.

“The youth play a crucial role in shaping the future of our communities and our nation. Through activities like the YLS, we aim to inspire young people to become advocates of peace, good governance, and community development instead of falling victim to violent ideologies,” the Army in the region said.

“We encourage them to use their talents, energy, and voices in building a progressive and peaceful Samar,” it added.

Cris Balmes, the regional vice president of the Youth for Peace Movement Eastern Visayas, said “empowering the youth is essential in sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of insurgency in vulnerable communities.”

“Youth are among the most influential sectors in society. By equipping them with leadership skills, proper values, and awareness of societal issues, we help protect them from deception and manipulation,” Balmes said.

“This summit encourages them to become responsible leaders and active partners in preserving peace and development in their communities,” he added.

Captain Christopher Tataro, 8ID spokesperson, said the participants underwent various lectures, workshops, team-building exercises, and interactive discussions focused on leadership development, values formation, youth empowerment, health and anti-illegal drugs awareness, peacebuilding, environmental protection, disaster preparedness, social awareness, and the vital role of the youth in nation-building.

“The summit aimed to develop the leadership capabilities, patriotism, social responsibility, and civic engagement of participating youth leaders while strengthening their role as advocates of peace and development in their respective communities,” tataro said in a statement to the media. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)