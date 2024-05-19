4 hurt after caterpillar ride malfunctions in Samar

FOUR people were brought to a nearby hospital after being injured when a caterpillar ride malfunctioned inside an amusement park in Barangay Maligaya, Jiabong, Samar, on Friday evening, May 17, 2024.

Police identified the victims as alias Joanne, 19, a resident of P-6, Canlapwas, Catbalogan City, Samar; Ann, 19, of Barangay San Isidro, Paranas, Samar; Krisha, 20, of P-3, Catbalogan City; and Maris, 19, of Barangay Alejandrea, Jiabong.

All the victims were students, according to the Jiabong Municipal Police Station personnel who responded to the incident.

In a statement released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas, three of the victims were in one coaster of the caterpillar ride when the bolt securing the seats suddenly detached.

The seats tilted, and the three victims fell to the ground.

According to the police, the fourth victim was hit by the steel railings and sustained a laceration on her head.

The operation of the Caterpillar Ride was temporarily stopped while the incident is under investigation. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)