4 most wanted fall in one-day police ops in Eastern Visayas

A ONE-DAY simultaneous police operation across Eastern Visayas led to the arrest of four of the region’s most wanted persons on May 1, 2026.

“Police Regional Office 8 will continue to pursue wanted persons relentlessly to ensure that justice is served and that the safety of our communities is upheld,” said regional director Brigadier General Jayson Capoy, while assuring the public of its “continuous and proactive law enforcement operations.”

He also lauded the operating units for the successful arrest, saying that the accomplishment “reflects the intensified campaign against wanted persons in the region.”

In Biliran, alias “Owen,” a 54-year-old construction foreman and a resident of Naval, Biliran, was nabbed for frustrated murder, multiple murder, multiple attempted murder, multiple frustrated murder, robbery with homicide, and destructive arson.

In Barugo, Leyte, a 52-year-old driver identified only as “Gado,” was also arrested for statutory rape, attempted statutory rape, and two counts of acts of lasciviousness.

Police personnel in Tacloban City nabbed alias “Mak,” a 48-year-old construction worker, for six counts of rape by sexual assault in relation to Republic Act 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).

Meanwhile, alias “Carlo,” a 45-year-old farmer, was arrested in Calbayog City for murder, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention.

All suspects are currently under police custody and will be turned over to the issuing courts for further proceedings, according to the police regional command. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)