59 availed PNP-led ‘Circum-Mission’ in Leyte

AT LEAST 59 young individuals availed the free circumcision drive "Circum-Mission: Oplan Tuli” organized by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 8 at the Battalion Headquarters in Barangay Pinamopoan, Capoocan, Leyte on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

"We are deeply grateful to our partner medical teams and stakeholders who generously shared their time and expertise today," said Lieutenant Colonel Dionesio Maestre Jr, acting force commander.

"This noble activity goes beyond a simple medical procedure; it is a clear demonstration of our shared commitment to public service. By working together, we are making a direct, positive impact on the health and welfare of these youth and their families, bringing the police force closer to the community we vow to protect," he added.

Aside from the safe and sanitary circumcision procedures availed by the local community, the police unit also led an information drive for the parents and guardians gathered in the waiting area.

The discussion featured Republic Act 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act or “Bawal Bastos Law,” and Republic Act 9262, the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

In a statement to the media, RMFB 8 thanked the “collaborative efforts” given by personnel and medical practitioners from the Tacloban City Health Office, Philippine Academy of Family Physicians Residents’ Organization (Pafro), Battalion Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (BAGPTD), local officials, and the Police Regional Office 8, under Brigadier General Jason Capoy.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. lauded the initiative of the Leyte police personnel, saying the PNP “remains committed to programs that genuinely uplift the lives of our people, especially the youth.”

“Small acts of service can create lasting impact in the community,” Nartatez said. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)