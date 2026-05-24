6 nabbed in manhunt operation

POLICE arrested six wanted persons in separate manhunt operations across various towns in Leyte and Tacloban City on Friday, May 22, 2026.

“These operations demonstrate Leyte Police Provincial Office’s unwavering commitment to intensifying our manhunt campaign and ensuring that wanted persons are held accountable before the law,” said Colonel Celerino Sacro Jr., LPPO officer-in-charge.

“We will continue to sustain aggressive operations to uphold peace and order across Leyte,” he added.

The arrested persons were from Dagami, Mahaplag, Villaba in Leyte, and Barangay Nula-tula in Tacloban.

The six individuals were wanted for various violations, including unlawful cockfighting operations, and violations of city/municipal ordinances.

They are now under the custody of their respective operating units for proper disposition prior to turnover to the courts of origin. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)