7 missing in Guiuan rescued amid Tropical Storm Opong

SEVEN residents of Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, who were reported missing Thursday, September 25, 2025, after their motorboat failed to return home amid rough seas triggered by Severe Tropical Storm Opong were rescued Friday, September 26.

Initial reports from the Guiuan MPS said the group left Guiuan proper around 6 a.m., Thursday, for Barangay Canawayon, Homonhon Island.

“They were able to contact their families and said they were in danger between the seawaters of Barangay Habag, Homonhon Island, and Manicani Island before communication was lost,” Guiuan MPS said.

The passengers were all residents of Barangay Canawayon and Barangay Casuguran in Homonhon Island,

At about 4:30 p.m., Thursday, local police received confirmation from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) that the passengers had not arrived.

Rescuers from the MDRRMO earlier attempted to conduct a search-and-rescue operation but were forced to return after encountering large waves.

On Friday, police said the group was found near a fish cage off Sulangan by members of the Tropang Sulangan Fisherfolk Association, with support from Guiuan police, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Guiuan MDRRMO.

Authorities confirmed the motorboat left despite a notice issued by the PCG on September 24 suspending all sea travel in Eastern Samar due to Typhoon Opong.

Police said all seven are safe as of Friday afternoon. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)