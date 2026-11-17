MILITARY officials in Eastern Visayas lauded the Australian army force following the culmination of Philippine-Australian Army-to-Army Exercise Kasangga 2026-2 at the Headquarters 8th Division Training School in Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar recently.

“To our friends from the Australian Army, we sincerely thank you for your continued support and cooperation,” said Brigadier General Niceforo Diaz Jr., the assistant division commander of the 8th Infantry Division.

“Your willingness to train with us and share your experience shows the value you place on our partnership. We are grateful for the friendship, and we look forward to more opportunities to work together,” he added, while conveying the message of the Commanding General of Philippine Army, Lieutenant General Ronald Gumiran.

During the activity, the army awarded the stakeholders, including the local government units and other partner agencies, for their support to the program implementation.

“The 8ID emphasized that international military cooperation and meaningful stakeholder partnerships remain essential in developing a well-trained, interoperable, and mission-ready force,” the army said.

“The successful culmination of Kasangga 2026-2 reinforces the 8ID’s commitment to continuous capability development, stronger international partnerships, and collaborative efforts toward a peaceful and secure Eastern Visayas,” it added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)