Activists mark 2023 World Food Day with protests

They also called on the National Government “to protect and ensure the right to food amid the escalating impacts of climate change on top of deeply embedded inequalities in the global food system.”

Following their “Asia Day of Action on Food and Climate,” the activists said the world "is experiencing a major food crisis due to inflation of food and energy prices and the impacts of climate change."

"The confluence of multiple crises is deeply exacerbating global hunger caused by export-oriented, industrial, and corporate-dominated agrifood systems," APMDD said in a statement.

“The lack of government regulation on big food corporations has led to corporate land-grabbing and rural militarization, food price speculation and manipulation, soil destruction through monocultures and excessive chemical use, the criminalization of independent farming, and the massive displacement of farmers worldwide,” added Flora Santos of K4K-QC and the Metro Manila Vendors Association.

Similar protests were held in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Indonesia to coincide with the celebration of World Food Day and the World Food Forum taking place on October 16-20 at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, Italy. (SunStar Philippines)