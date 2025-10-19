All set for 81st Leyte Gulf Landings commemoration

THE Leyte Provincial Government has invited the public to observe the 81st Leyte Gulf Landings anniversary slated on Monday, October 20, 2025, in Palo town, as it prepared various activities to commemorate the historic event.

Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla called the ceremony "a time to remember the bravery, unity, and freedom that began on Leyte’s shores."

"This year’s observance will be a solemn tribute, a time to reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and unity that forever shaped our nation’s freedom," added Frances Ann Petilla, Leyte Provincial Tourism consultant.

She earlier disclosed that they had met with the different Technical Working Group (TWG) members "to ensure every detail is in place for a meaningful and successful commemoration."

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas) director Brigadier General Jason Capoy said a total of 397 police personnel will be deployed "to carry out essential security operations during the observance."

"The Leyte Gulf Landings is not only a moment of remembrance but also a testament to our unity and resilience. We enjoin everyone to support the security and safety measures in place to ensure a solemn, orderly, and peaceful observance," Capoy said in a statement on Sunday, October 19.

PRO 8 has coordinated with the Philippine Army, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard, Palo traffic enforcers, local government units, and other force multipliers including civic and cause-oriented organizations to ensure unified and effective security operations, according to the police regional command.

From October 20 to December 31, 1944, the Battle of Leyte, also known as the largest naval battle in history, marked a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II.

The clash resulted in a decisive Allied victory over Japanese Imperial Forces, who had occupied the Philippines for nearly three years.

The Leyte Gulf Landings on October 20, 1944, also fulfilled U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s promise to return to the Philippines and lead its liberation alongside Filipino soldiers and guerrillas.

However, the United States suffered heavy losses, with 16,043 soldiers and 7,270 sailors killed. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)