Angels on Wheels, groups deliver aid to storm-hit Southern Leyte towns

ANGELS on Wheels, a group of Eastern Visayas-based car enthusiasts turned humanitarian workers, along with other organizations, delivered relief goods and other essential items to Southern Leyte towns after Typhoons Tino and Uwan devastated the areas.

"Your generosity makes it possible for us to reach typhoon victims early, bringing them hope, comfort, and the reassurance that they are not forgotten," said Rhoel Ladera, a member of Angels on Wheels, as he acknowledged their donors and partners, including the Eastern Visayas Tourism Association (Evta), Association of Leyte Tour Operators (Alto), Bangon Bisaya, and other anonymous benefactors.

"Your support lifts their morale and strengthens their faith, knowing that someone truly cares," he added.

Ludette Ruiz, Evta president, said that "every item, every act of kindness, brings comfort to those rebuilding their lives."

"Together, let’s keep the bayanihan spirit alive," added Ruiz, as they continued to welcome more donations for typhoon-hit Southern Leyte towns.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, Ladera and his group made another round of relief efforts for the towns of Silago, Hinunangan, and St. Bernard in Southern Leyte, where several areas were flooded during the landfall of Typhoon Tino on November 4.

On board 23 vehicles and a truck, the group brought food items, hygiene kits, blankets, water, tent materials, used clothing and other essential items for storm victims.

They also lauded the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army personnel, along with rescue units and volunteer groups, for escorting them en route to devastated areas.

In Silago town, Mayor Lemuel Honor expressed his "profound gratitude" to the group and its partners during their first batch of relief distribution on November 5.

"...This compassionate group personally journeyed to deliver relief goods to Sitio Hinalaran, Barangay Hingatungan, Silago, Southern Leyte. This sitio, being the most isolated area farthest from the town proper, often poses a challenge for relief delivery," the mayor said in a statement.

"Your hands-on effort ensures that our most remote Silagonhons feel seen, supported, and cared for during this Typhoon Tino recovery phase. They didn't just donate; they delivered," he added.

Honor earlier appealed for help to the public after Silago was "in a survival mode" due to Tino, which destroyed up to 95 percent of the houses and left some 12,000 to 14,000 households without water supply.

"Please send your help and support to the people of Silago. We need your compassion and assistance to rebuild our town," the mayor said. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)