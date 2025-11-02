Barangay captain shot dead in Calbayog City

A 50-YEAR-OLD barangay captain was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Calbayog City, Samar on Sunday, November 2, 2025, while his live-in partner escaped unharmed.

The victim, identified as "Rolly," a resident of Purok 3, Barangay Guinbaoyan Norte, was declared dead at a local hospital.

His 34-year-old live-in partner, "Jen," was unharmed.

The Calbayog City Police Station said the couple was on their way home on a motorcycle when they were shot by suspects using an unknown caliber firearm along Barangay Nijaga at 10:12 a.m. Sunday.

The Police Regional Office 8 said the suspects fled immediately.

Calbayog City Police Station has coordinated with nearby police stations for chokepoint and dragnet operations.

The Calbayog City Forensic Unit is processing the crime scene. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)