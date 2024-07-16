BFAR 8: Fish can still be consumed despite red tide warning

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Eastern Visayas (BFAR 8) has issued a strong warning against the circulation of fake news on social media regarding the safety of seafood consumption in the region.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 16, BFAR 8 clarified that the message being widely shared is not from the agency.

It said fish from the region's seas can still be safely consumed even when a local red tide warning is in effect, as long as proper handling precautions are taken.

"We want to emphasize that fish from our regional waters can be eaten, as long as they are fresh, thoroughly washed, and gutted," BFAR 8 said.

The agency urged residents to only refer to reliable sources, like its official Facebook page and local media, for accurate information.

It warned that false claims circulating online can lead to unnecessary panic.

"Accurate news helps everyone," BFAR 8 said. (Rachel Gabiola, NWSSU intern)