Biliran Bridge reopens to heavy vehicles

AFTER 10 months of repair, Biliran Bridge has reopened to heavy vehicles, although load capacity limit will still be strictly enforced, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Friday, October 24, 2025.

In a public advisory, the DPWH said all vehicles are now allowed to cross the bridge provided they comply with the designated load capacity for their respective vehicle types.

After the rehabilitation, the DPWH now allows the passage of six-wheeler trucks with 7.5 tons weight and semi-trailer trucks with up to 18 tons weight.

“Overloaded and heavy vehicles exceeding the prescribed limits remain strictly prohibited to ensure the safety of motorists and preserve the structural integrity of the bridge,” the DPWH said.

Since Dec. 23, 2024, only light vehicles (five tons or below), including passenger vans and sports utility vehicles, are allowed to cross the bridge.

This was after a video showing that the bridge was swaying due to defective components went viral on social media.

To maintain order and safety during crossings, the DPWH reminded motorists that only one vehicle will be allowed to cross the bridge at a time.

It also said vehicles must pass strictly at the center of the bridge, and drivers are prohibited from changing gears while traversing the bridge.

Stopping on the bridge span is also not allowed.

The DPWH restored the bridge capacity following repair activities worth PHP29 million that started in February this year. Works included replacing corroded bolts, steel members, and plates; installing new finger-type expansion joints; and repairing other damaged bridge components.

Built in 1976, the Biliran Bridge serves as a vital and the only connection that people of Biliran may use via land travel to directly cross to mainland Leyte province. (PNA)