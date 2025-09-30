Biliran under state of calamity due to ‘Opong’ effects

BILIRAN province was placed under a state of calamity due to widespread destruction caused by Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi).

In a resolution approved late Monday (Sept. 29), the Biliran provincial board approved the declaration as heavy rains, strong winds, storm surges, and landslides left a trail of destruction in the island province.

“The result of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis was massive, where more than 15 percent of the population of the entire province was affected, livelihoods were severely disrupted, and lifelines like potable water supply were heavily damaged,” the declaration reads.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reported that the damage to national and provincial roads, bridges, school buildings, and health facilities totaled P1.2 billion.

Initial assessment shows that at least a thousand families were displaced, and houses were either destroyed or partially damaged, while many affected individuals remain in temporary evacuation centers, according to the resolution.

“The calamity also resulted in massive losses in agriculture with an initial loss estimated at P121 million, thereby affecting production among the farming and fisheries sector, thus threatening food security and the livelihood of farmers and fisherfolk who are among the most vulnerable sectors of the province,” the declaration added.

The PDRRMC earlier reported eight deaths due to the storm's impact in the towns of Kawayan, Maripipi, and Caibiran.

The declaration of a state of calamity will authorize the utilization of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, particularly the Quick Response Fund, to finance relief operations, rehabilitation, and recovery programs in the province, according to the provincial government.

The declaration, according to the provincial board, will also serve as a basis for national government agencies to extend immediate assistance to the Biliran provincial government.

Biliran is one of the smallest provinces in the country, with a population of over 179,000 in eight towns. (PNA)