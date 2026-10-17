BINI holds first-ever concert in Tacloban City

THE country’s girl group BINI is set to hold its first-ever concert in Tacloban City on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Leyte Sports Complex Grandstand.

Eastern Visayas-based event and entertainment company Enigma Events and Production Inc. described the concert, titled “Unfiltered,” as a milestone for the region.

“Today is the day! The moment Eastern Visayas has been waiting for is finally here,” Enigma Events said in a statement.

The company said the show could be the first and possibly only opportunity for fans to see BINI perform live in Tacloban and Eastern Visayas.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the concert, which will also feature performers Adie and Baby Dolls.

“Join thousands of fans as we welcome the nation's girl group to Eastern Visayas for a truly historic night alongside Adie and Baby Dolls. No more countdowns. No more waiting. It's time to experience Unfiltered,” the company said.

Enigma Events has previously brought performers to the region, including American rock band White Lion, Cup of Joe, TJ Monterde, and the late Filipino rock icon Freddie Aguilar. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)