Borongan to use survival fund to prevent flooding

TACLOBAN CITY – The PHP118.86 million grant that Borongan City received from the People’s Survival Fund (PSF) will be used for flood control measures and support reforestation efforts.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday led the turnover of the financial grant from the PSF to Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda in Malacañang Palace.

The fund was allocated for the “Reinforcement of Lo-om River Flood Protection System and Redevelopment for Resilient Communities and Livelihood” project that the city government presented to the PSF in July.

The project is set to fortify flood control measures along the Lo-om River and support reforestation efforts in the area.

“The approval and subsequent turnover of the fund signifies a crucial development in our undertaking to enhance our resilience in the face of floods and other environmental challenges,” Agda said in a statement.

Before approval, the city’s proposal underwent a series of assessments with the PSF board secretariat and board member agencies to ensure that the project adheres to the climate-responsive standards set by the agency.

Witnessing the ceremonial turnover were Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, and Commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera of the Climate Change Commission.

Republic Act 10174 established the PSF, aimed at providing funds to local government units for the implementation of climate change adaptation projects. (PNA)