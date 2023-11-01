Calbayog village poll pushes through amid delays due to shootings

REGISTERED residents in Barangay Naguma in Calbayog City finally cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after delays due to shooting incidents.

"Congratulations to all for a job well done. Region 8 has the most number of barangays in our country with 4,365. Despite that number and the recurring challenges we encountered during elections, we, together with all our indispensable partners and deputies, made it 4,365/4,365,” said lawyer Felicisimo Embalsado, the regional election director.

He also lauded the “collective efforts of the stakeholders for the success of the barangay polls despite the challenges.”

According to the officials, the election at Barangay Naguma, an interior village in Calbayog, was disrupted twice.

Personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) were deployed and secured the area for the election on Wednesday, with the voting opening at 7:57 a.m. and ending around 1:30 p.m.

“All the winning candidates were proclaimed,” Embalsado said.

“After the successful polls, aircrafts picked up the Board of Electoral Inspectors (BEIs), led by Calbayog City election officer, Atty. Chamles Lubaton, along with the involved AFP-PNP forces, and the election materials. They were safely transported to Calbayog City,” Embalsado added.

Meanwhile, the regional election director reported that all the canvassing and proclamation proceedings in 4,365 barangays in Eastern Visayas “have been completed 100 percent.” (SunStar Philippines)