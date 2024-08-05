Catholic Church celebrates Carlos Yulo’s double gold in 2024 Paris Olympics

THE Catholic Church celebrated with Filipinos the double-gold victory of gymnast Carlos Yulo at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend.

Yulo, 24, became a global sensation after dominating the vault final event on August 4, a day after winning gold in the floor exercise event.

He became the first Filipino gymnast to win a gold medal, and his achievement also marked the first gold medal for any Southeast Asian nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Caritas Philippines extends its heartfelt congratulations to Carlos Yulo for his extraordinary achievement in the Olympics. Your perseverance, dedication, and unwavering faith inspire millions of Filipinos to dream big and strive for excellence,” said Jing Rey Henderson, head of communications and partnership development at Caritas Philippines.

“Your journey, marked by challenges and triumphs, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people and is celebrated by the entire nation,” Henderson told SunStar Philippines on Monday, August 5.

Caritas Philippines, the Catholic Church’s humanitarian arm, lauded Yulo “for being a role model to our youth and a beacon of hope to every Filipino, especially those facing difficulties.”

“We pray for your continued success and well-being. Thank you for bringing honor to our country,” added Caritas Philippines in a report from Catholic news site UCA News.

On August 4, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also joined the nation in congratulating Yulo on his historic double-gold wins.

“No words can express how proud we are of you, Caloy! You have achieved gold for the Philippines not once, but twice! Filipinos all over the world stood united, cheering and rooting for you,” Marcos said in a social media post.

“We will take pride in your shining victory! We salute you!” Marcos added.

The Philippines’ participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics marked the country’s 100th year of competing in the Games.

On social media, Filipinos both at home and abroad congratulated the young gymnast.

In addition to government incentives, many companies came forward to pledge rewards to Yulo for his accomplishments in a sport that is not widely popular in the country.

Yulo is set to receive P32 million worth of a three-bedroom property from a real estate company Megaworld, as well as a "special cash bonus" of P3 million for becoming the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals.

"He truly deserves this, and we will always be proud of him for elevating Filipino excellence to the next level," said Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, president of Megaworld, in a statement on August 5.

Yulo is also set to receive another P6 million from the House of Representatives, in addition to the P10 million prize allocated by the Philippine Sports Commission for an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor.

“All the struggles that brought me down, all the people who didn’t believe in me and put me down—this is for those who truly believed in me,” Yulo said in media interviews shortly after winning his second gold medal.

In an interview with One Sports, Yulo dedicated his victory to his country.

“It’s one of the challenges given to me by the Lord, and I know He gave it to me because He knows I can overcome it. I’m super thankful for the challenges He gave me; I draw strength from Him,” Yulo said in his message to the Filipino people.

Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first gold medal in Olympic history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, also praised Yulo’s achievement.

“For you, Caloy, I’m proud of you. Enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Always give back to God and the country, because all our successes are not just for ourselves,” Diaz said in Filipino on August 3. (SunStar Philippines)