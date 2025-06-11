Church leaders, activists slam delay in VP Duterte's impeachment

SOME 61 Church leaders, along with activist groups, raised a howl after Senate members continued to delay the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“It is imperative that the impeachment process continues. Elected officials must not run roughshod over the people’s desire for truth, justice, and accountability,” said One Faith, One Nation, One Voice, a coalition of religious groups joined by Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Apostolic Vicar of Tatay in Palawan province and Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, of San Carlos City, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

“Let no corner be cut, let no stone be left unturned, let every credible witness and relevant evidence be presented...Transparency is essential...If not, the betrayal of public trust will become layers deep," they added.

Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy earlier maintained that “calling for the trial to move forward is not a judgment against the Vice President, but a call for the truth to be discerned in the light of justice.”

“It must be driven not by the desire to destroy a person, but by the commitment to build a nation where no one is above the law,” the prelate said.

Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. reminded that “when senators serving as judges publicly pledge support for the official on trial before hearing the evidence, they are, in effect, acting as defense advocates. “

Around 5,000 people from various civil society organizations also launched another protest march in front of the Senate building on June 11, following the motion being carried out by the impeachment court to "return" the articles of impeachment against Duterte to the lower house on the evening of June 10.

“It is a shameless abdication of their constitutional mandate that will not be soon forgotten,” Renato Reyes Jr, president of progressive group Bayan.

Lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary general of sectoral group Sanlakas, said the “refusal of the Senate to try the impeachment complaint forthwith is leaving us with no other option but direct action.”

Pedrosa also warned that “officialdom should shudder in fear when the people decide to try the case themselves.”

Asked on how he looked at the development of Duterte's impeachment, veteran land rights activist leader Danny Carranza said: “It reflects on the state of Philippines politics for some time.”

“We are continuing to endure the kind of elite politics that have been failing the aspiration of ordinary people for good governance because those in power have been making a mockery of their governance accountability and they are also able to escape the justice system,” Carranza told SunStar Philippines.

“The Senate’s decision to remand the impeachment articles, for me, shows a clear and present danger -- it is a politically motivated delay tactic rather than a genuine effort to uphold constitutional standards. It is sad to see a polarized political environment at the moment,” added another Catholic bishop in Leyte, who requested anonymity.

With 18 affirmative votes, 5 negative, and 0 abstentions, the impeachment court remanded the articles of impeachment due to certain clarifications, however not dismissing it.

The five senators who voted against the motion were Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Risa Hontiveros, Grace Poe, Nancy Binay, and Sherwin Gatchalian. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)