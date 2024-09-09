Church, Marcos Jr. urge for transparent justice over Quiboloy

THE Roman Catholic Church and the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the transparent justice over the arrest of fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy who is both wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States and local courts for child sexual abuses, human trafficking, and bulk cash smuggling, and other strings of criminal charges.

After over two weeks of intensive police operations at Quiboloy’s 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City in the southern Island of Mindanao, Quiboloy was forced to come out on the evening of September 8, 2024, as the authorities were already closing in on him, Marcos Jr. announced on Monday, September 9.

“This is police work at its best,” said Marcos, as he commended the authorities.

The president maintained that the controversial pastor will not be given special treatment.

“We now leave Mr. Quiboloy to the judiciary…If the process will be transparent, everyone who was involved will be accountable. And we will demonstrate, once again to the world, that our judicial system in the Philippines is active, is vibrant, and is working well,” Marcos added.

While the 74-year-old Quiboloy is wanted in the US, Marcos Jr. said the government will prioritize the complaints filed within the Philippines.

“The embattled religious leader will be tried first in the Philippines for crimes he committed here and if convicted, must first serve his sentence before granting any request for extradition by the US,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told the media on September 9.

In April 2024, Pasig City and Davao City courts ordered the arrest of Quiboloy for qualified human trafficking, and child and sexual abuse.

Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, also called on the government that “transparency is essential, and the process must remain uncompromised” on the handling of criminal cases against Quiboloy, who is known as a strong ally of the former firebrand president Rodrigo Duterte.

“The law must apply equally to all. We trust there will be no Very-Important-Person (VIP) treatment, and that justice will proceed without favoritism,” Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, told Sunstar Philippines in a statement.

Bagaforo reminded the government “to prioritize the welfare of the victims and their families.”

“At the heart of this case are victims who have suffered immensely. Their protection, care, and recovery must be prioritized, along with the support of their families, who carry a heavy burden,” the bishop said.

“The public has the right to remain informed throughout this case. We urge authorities to avoid a media blackout to ensure transparency at all stages,” he added.

The church official also offered prayers for healing, not only for the victims but also for Quiboloy and his followers, “that they may find clarity and strength to face the truth.”

Meanwhile, former justice secretary and senator Leila De Lima lauded the police force, under Police Regional Office 11 director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, for being “up to the task.”

“From fake son of God to captured fugitive, Quiboloy's arrest proves no one is so powerful as to escape justice,” De Lima wrote on her social media on September 9.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is leading an inquiry in Quiboloy’s crime, also lauded the law enforcement agencies for their “tireless efforts and dedication, despite Quiboloy's tactics.”

“You cannot outrun the law. You will not further delay justice,” Hontiveros said on Quiboloy.

The Quiboloy camp, however, said that the sex-crime accused pastor “decided to surrender to the Philippine National Police/Armed Forces of the Philippines because he does not want the lawless violence to continue to happen in the KOJC Compound and he could not bear to witness a second longer the sufferings that his flock was experiencing for many days.” (SunStar Philippines)