Church, volunteer groups pitch in to aid Typhoon 'Carina' survivors

THE Catholic church and ordinary Filipinos have launched different relief efforts for the flood victims as Typhoon "Carina" (international name: Gaemi) left a trail of destruction that resulted in the death of 21 people and the displacement of over 1.3 million individuals in a large part of the Philippines on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

“Expect that Caritas Philippines and the Dioceses to be on the front lines and will respond promptly to the immediate needs of the flood victims, like medicine, food and clothing,” Jing Rey Henderson, head of communications and partnership development of the Catholic bishops’ humanitarian arm, told Sunstar Philippines on Friday, July 26.

She also called on the public to help those who are still in the evacuations and those houses are still submerged in flood “so that they can recover from the typhoon.”

Cardinal Jose Advincula, archbishop of Manila, asked the over 90 parishes, mission stations, and communities under its archdiocese to launch “a collection in all Masses on Saturday evening and the whole of Sunday” for the flood victims.

"Take away all our fears. Open our eyes and our hearts so that we may respond generously to our brothers and sisters in need," said Cardinal Advincula in his prayer for the flood victims on July 26.

“My heart and prayers go out to all those affected by the heavy rain and flooding,” the church official added.

In the Santuario del Sto. Cristo Parish Church in San Juan City in the capital Manila alone, some 160 victims took shelter at the church as the latter opened its doors to accommodate the residents who were caught during the heavy rains on July 24.

In their separate pastoral letters, Bishop Dennis Villarojo of Diocese of Malolos and Bishop Ruperto Santos of Diocese of Antipolo urged the public to offer prayers for the victims in Manila and nearby provinces.

“God has dominions over everything. He has the authority, command, and control over all things created. Therefore, let us respond by putting our faith in God alone,” Bishop Santos said in his pastoral message.

In Metro Manila, volunteer groups started opening community pantries, offering homemade and freshly cooked meals to the affected residents.

The community pantries, now numbering to 148 as of July 25, were inspired by Maginhawa Community Pantry that was launched by a young woman, Ana Patricia Non, during the height of the coronavirus disease pandemic in 2021.

“Thank you very much for your volunteerism to build a Community Kitchen! Just a little reminder that the Community Pantry is a Bayanihan (mutual assistance). No face, brand, personality or politician. We all work together and are equal,” said Non in her social media post on July 26.

In a report from Catholic news site UCA News, Non reminded the individuals and groups who are opening their own community pantry “to put our safety first,” adding that “every life is important, each one is important.”

“Every time there's a typhoon, fire, or any kind of calamity, it's always the ones affected—the ones whose houses have burned down or are flooded—who end up cooking, cleaning, and taking care of things. That's okay because it's part of being human, to be compassionate,” Non wrote in Filipino, as she also reminded those privileged individuals to do their share in helping the flood victims.

In a separate statement on July 26, Caritas Philippines reminded Filipinos to be in solidarity with everyone, saying: “Together, we stand in solidarity with affected families, striving to bring them comfort and hope in the wake of this disaster.”

As this developed, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continued to oversee and lead the government’s “comprehensive relief efforts” in the affected areas.

The Philippine National Police, along with other security forces and rescue groups, also lauded its personnel “who braved the elements, wading through chest-deep waters to rescue stranded residents.”

“Their determination was evident as they carried children and elderly individuals to safety, demonstrating their commitment to saving lives…Their efforts symbolized hope and recovery, with other government agencies and residents working hand in hand, embodying the ‘bayanihan spirit’, unity and resilience,” said Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil in a statement to the media.

In its July 26 report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that the national government already distributed a total of P61.3 million worth of assistance to the affected people.

The national government still has a P11 billion standby calamity fund for the use in relief initiatives for typhoon Carina victims, it added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)