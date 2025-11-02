Classes, work suspended in Eastern Visayas areas ahead of 'Tino'

CLASSES and work in both government and private offices have been suspended across various areas in Eastern Visayas for November 3 to 4, 2025, as Tropical Storm Tino approaches.

In Tacloban City, Mayor Alfred Romualdez issued Executive Order 2025-10-65 on Sunday, November 2, suspending classes and work as part of safety and preparedness measures. The mayor also imposed a liquor ban on November 3–4 to maintain public order and readiness, upon the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

According to Pagasa, the storm is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the city on those dates.

In Samar Province, Governor Sharee Ann Tan issued Executive Order No. 21-2025, suspending classes in all levels and work in all government offices for the same period. “The Provincial Government of Samar urges everyone to stay alert and take necessary precautions for your safety,” Tan said.

Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla also placed the province under red alert and suspended classes and government work on November 3. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) directed all city and municipal DRRM councils to heighten preparedness and coordinate with the Provincial Disaster Operations Center.

Police Regional Office 8 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Analiza Armeza said 1,674 personnel from the Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) are ready for rapid deployment.

The Municipality of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, meanwhile, announced that preemptive evacuations are ongoing and mandatory evacuations in coastal areas will begin on November 3.

Pagasa warned of a high risk of storm surges—with estimated heights reaching over 3 meters—in low-lying coastal communities across Eastern Visayas within 48 hours.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Signal No. 1 was raised over Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Island in the Visayas, and over Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte in Mindanao.

The center of Tropical Storm Tino was last located 805 km east of Eastern Visayas, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h, gusts up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa, moving westward at 30 km/h. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)