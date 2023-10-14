Climate advocates to World Bank: Stop fossil fuel financing

CLIMATE advocacy groups gathered anew in front of the World Bank (WB) office in Taguig City on Friday, October 13, 2023, to call on the bank to stop fossil fuel financing.

Leading the climate campaigners were members from Sanlakas, Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, Oriang, Asian People's Movement on Debt and Development, and other allied groups.

The groups' latest action was also their "contribution" to the World Bank Action Day, happening on the same day the WB Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were holding their annual meeting in Morocco.

Rally organizers called out the WB on its "continuous support for fossil fuels, as they continue to finance gas-fired power stations, pipelines and LNG regasification around Asia, despite its pledge to align its operations to the 2015 Paris Alignment to phase out coal."

"In the Philippines, there are 19 coal power plants funded by the WB through its private sector arm, International Finance Corporation," the advocacy groups said in a statement.

The Asia-wide action against the Bank was supported and joined by activists in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Earlier, the climate campaigners accused WB, IMF, and G7 governments "for worsening economic conditions in Global South countries and for further exacerbating the climate crisis." (SunStar Philippines)