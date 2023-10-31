Climate walkers arrive in Eastern Visayas

A GROUP of climate advocacy workers have arrived in Eastern Visayas after completing their Luzon leg over the weekend.

The team, composed of climate walkers and bikers, have traveled 646 kilometers since they left Manila’s Kilometer Zero on October 8, 2023.

"In every town and city, they were warmly received by locals and communities who support the advocacy and who continue to hope for a greener and safer world under a stable climate," said the Greenpeace Southeast Asia, one of the environmental campaign organizations behind the "Climate Justice Walk 2023".

"Thank you to every community, every corners of the streets, and every individual who welcomed us in our 21 day journey in Luzon. For walking with us, for listening to us, for sharing meals with us, for allowing us to share our stories, and for allowing us to hear yours," the Climate Walkers added.

The group said they got inspiration from everyone "to move forward."

"We hope that the stories we tell also inspire you," they said.

The group is set to arrive in Tacloban City, Eastern Visayas' capital, on November 8, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).