Cops facilitate surrender of 9 rebels in Eastern Visayas

AT LEAST nine former rebels have surrendered to authorities in separate operations across Eastern Visayas, a report from Police Regional Office 8 said.

“We remain committed to guiding them back to lawful and productive lives through government reintegration programs,” said regional director Brigadier General Jason Capoy in a statement.

The 2nd Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company (SPMFC), in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit 8 (RIU-8) and Philippine National Police-Intelligence Service Operations Division (PNP-IG Isod) facilitated the voluntary surrender of two rebels in Calbiga, Samar and Lope de Vega, Northern Samar on April 29, 2026.

The surrenderers were only known by the alias “Inday,” 54, and alias “Jay,”29, both unit militia members.

A rifle grenade was also turned over by alias “Jay” during the event.

On April 28, another unit militia member identified as alias “Dondon,” 40, and resident of Catarman, Northern Samar, yielded to the personnel of the 1st Northern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company (NSPMFC).

A 32-year-old male from Lope De Vega, Northern Samar also surrendered, along with a rifle grenade, on April 26.

On the same day, a 42-year-old male from Bobon, Northern Samar, formerly connected with SRC Emporium surrendered to 804th Maneuver Company, RMFB 8, while a 60-year-old male from Dolores, Eastern Samar, previously linked to SRC Arctic turned himself into to the authorities under the 1st Eastern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company.

On April 25, the 803rd Maneuver Company again facilitated the surrender of a 28-year-old male from Catarman, Northern Samar, who was previously affiliated with SRC Emporium.

On April 24, 2026, two former rebels turned themselves in to the 801st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8 and the 2nd Leyte Provincial Mobile Force Company.

The police regional command only identified them as a 46-year-old male from Oras, Eastern Samar, a former member of SRC Arctic, and a 41-year-old male from Leyte, Leyte, formerly linked to SRC Levox, who also turned over one unmarked .38 revolver, two rounds of ammunition, one 40mm rifle grenade, and 4.5 meters of detonating cord.

The former rebels are now under the custody of the concerned unit for documentation and evaluation for possible enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), according to the police regional command.

Eastern Visayas, considered one of the Philippines' poorer regions, remained a hotbed of insurgency with the continued presence of communist rebels who have been waging Maoist-inspired guerrilla warfare since the late 1960s. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)