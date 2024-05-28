Cops probe shooting of 75-year-old Catholic nun in Biliran

AUTHORITIES are still investigating the shooting of a 75-year-old Catholic nun in the village of Burabod, Kawayan town in Biliran province.

As of May 28, local police have yet to identify the suspect and the motive of the crime that occurred at around 6:50 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The suspect was only identified as male, wearing a yellow jacket.

The victim, identified as Sister Gemma, of Lady of Peace religious group, is a missionary sister residing in the said barangay.

The incident was witnessed by her 72-year-old fellow nun identified only as Sister Ina.

Elements of Kawayan Municipal Police Station are still conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect, whose name has yet to be divulged to the media.

In an information obtained by Sunstar Philippines on May 28, the victim and witness were inside their house watching a mass on TV, when the suspect called out for the sisters outside the house.

The witness checked at the main door and saw an unidentified man looking for the victim.

The victim stood up from her chair and went near the main door beside the witness, when the suspect immediately shot the victim with a firearm of unknown caliber, hitting her at the back.

The victim was brought to Biliran Provincial Hospital for medical treatment, while the suspect fled in an unknown direction after the incident, according to the information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO-8).

In a follow-up inquiry, the victim has undergone a surgical operation and is not yet available for media interviews.

Elements of the Kawayan police station have coordinated with nearby stations to conduct dragnet operations for the possible identification and arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Biliran Provincial Forensic Unit processed the crime scene and recovered one slug and two fired shells of a firearm of unknown caliber. (SunStar Philippines)