Cumigad assumes as new PRO-8 director

BRIGADIER General Jay Cumigad has formally assumed the position of the new director of the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO-8), succeeding the outgoing director, Brigadier General Reynaldo Pawid, who has been assigned to the Directorate for Operations at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters.

Cumigad, who served as the head of the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) prior to his new assignment, vowed to “foster a safe and secure environment for the communities,” particularly as the country prepares for the 2025 National and Local Elections.

“The collective efforts of the officers are sure to bring positive changes to the Eastern Visayas law enforcement landscape,” Cumigad said.

Cumigad belongs to the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) “Patnubay” Class of 1995.

“His background in various capacities within the PNP equips him to tackle the challenges ahead and guide the region toward progress and safety,” the police regional command stated in a media release.

Meanwhile, Pawid expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to the Eastern Visayas police force “for their unwavering support and dedication” during his nearly one-year assignment at PRO-8.

“As the leadership of PRO-8 transitions, I am confident that the region is in capable hands under the leadership of Brigadier General Cumigad,” Pawid said during the joint turnover and assumption of offices ceremony led by PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil at Camp Crame, Quezon City, on October 9. (SunStar Philippines)