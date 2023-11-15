Daniel Padilla surprises EVCAA basketball fans in Tacloban

"Last night's championship game was a total thriller, and we couldn't be more grateful to the one and only Daniel Padilla for gracing us with his presence courtside," the league organizers said.

"This surprise was truly the best way to end the season," they added.

EVCAA congratulated SSU president Dr. Marilyn Cardoso, the players, the coaching staff, and the entire SSU delegation for their "greatest efforts" during the league.

EVCAA-Season 2 opened on September 9 with 11 participating teams: EVSU Eagles, SSU Deer, SPSPS Templars, UEP Buffalos, VSU Pythons, SLSU Kingfishers, BiPSU Tigers, NwSSU Lions, ESSU Praying Mantis, RTRMF-DVOREF Praefortes, and LNU Golden Falcons.

The EVCAA league was supported by Tingog Party List, headed by

Representatives Yedda Romualdez and Jude Acidre; the Office of the House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez; Ched-Eastern Visayas Director Maximo Aljibe; and other corporate sponsors. (Ronald Reyes)