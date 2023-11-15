Daniel Padilla surprises EVCAA basketball fans in Tacloban

ACTOR Daniel Padilla surprised his fans as he attended the final game between Samar State University (SSU) and Southern Leyte State University (SLSU) during the Season 2 of the Eastern Visayas Collegiate Athletic Association (EVCAA) at the Tacloban City Astrodome on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
SSU bagged the championship title during the basketball tournament, receiving a cash prize of P100,000, medals, and a trophy from Commission on Higher Education (Ched)-Eastern Visayas chief education program specialist Engr. Socorro Ramos, chief administrative officer Marcelo Uy, deputy secretary general for operations of Tingog Party List Jonathan Calvara, and EVCAA commissioner Julius Ross Abuda Lacaba.
"Last night's championship game was a total thriller, and we couldn't be more grateful to the one and only Daniel Padilla for gracing us with his presence courtside," the league organizers said.
"This surprise was truly the best way to end the season," they added.
EVCAA congratulated SSU president Dr. Marilyn Cardoso, the players, the coaching staff, and the entire SSU delegation for their "greatest efforts" during the league.
EVCAA-Season 2 opened on September 9 with 11 participating teams: EVSU Eagles, SSU Deer, SPSPS Templars, UEP Buffalos, VSU Pythons, SLSU Kingfishers, BiPSU Tigers, NwSSU Lions, ESSU Praying Mantis, RTRMF-DVOREF Praefortes, and LNU Golden Falcons.
The EVCAA league was supported by Tingog Party List, headed by
Representatives Yedda Romualdez and Jude Acidre; the Office of the House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez; Ched-Eastern Visayas Director Maximo Aljibe; and other corporate sponsors. (Ronald Reyes)