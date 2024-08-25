DAR speeds up individual titling of lands in Hilongos town

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)-Eastern Visayas has hastened its issuance of individual land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (Split) project in Hilongos, Leyte.

Jose Alsmith Soria, DAR regional information officer, said their office “works double time by conducting simultaneous subdivision surveys and inspections of surveyed lots,” with five survey teams assigned to Hilongos.

“Three teams conducted subdivision surveys on 11 lots covered by collective certificates of land ownership award (Cloas), while two teams inspected eight previously surveyed lots to check if monuments are properly in place,” Soria said in a statement to Sunstar Philippines over the weekend.

Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (Marpo) Ruben Rebato added that the 11 subdivided lots, with a combined area of 63 hectares, are situated in the upland barangays of Agutayan, Cacao, and Hitupdan.

A total of 55 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in these 11 lots are awaiting their individual land titles, Rebato said.

Meanwhile, DAR-Eastern Visayas said it has successfully completed the inspection of eight previously surveyed lots, with an aggregate area of 45 hectares, through the placement of monuments to indicate boundaries.

“These lots are situated in Barangays Agutayan, San Isidro, Sta. Margarita, and Marangog. Survey documents will then be forwarded to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the approval of survey plans,” Soria said.

As this developed, Rebato thanked fellow Marpos Connie Siegred Ulbata, Melchora Telin, and Florida Amores for completing the task, as well as the local government unit under Mayor Manuel Villahermosa for providing a vehicle and living quarters for the surveyors, noting that the villages are over 20 kilometers from the town proper.

Split, a World Bank-funded project, aims to subdivide landholdings covered by collective Cloas issued under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (Carp).

“It also replaces collective titles with individual electronically generated land titles to improve land tenure security and strengthen property rights for ARBs. Further, this contributes to the End Local Communist Armed Conflict (Elcac), a whole-of-nation approach to addressing insurgency in the country,” Soria said. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)