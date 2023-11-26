DepEd-Leyte lauds support of LGUs, NGOs in delivery of quality education

DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd)-Leyte Division superintendent Dr. Mariza Magan lauded the support given by the local, provincial, and congressional officials, along with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in advancing the education agenda of the division.

“We want to be felt by everyone, that DepEd is working and it is doing its best to really produce citizens who are contributory to building the nation. That is the main goal and mission of DepEd,” Magan said during the recently concluded “Local Stakeholders Convergence through LGU Forum and Partnership Appreciation Program” at the Palo Municipal Hall in Palo, Leyte.

Magan underscored the partnership between DepEd and the local government unit (LGU) officials in solving “critical” social issues like teenage pregnancy and child labor.

Palo Mayor Remedios “Matin” Petilla, who hosted the event, urged fellow local chief executives to “work together in cooperation to help in the development of our children in school.”

“Let us support projects that are centered in helping them achieve holistic learning by looking into their needs in nutrition, home life, and safety, said Petilla, who is also the president of the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines-Leyte Chapter.

During the program, DepEd-Leyte recognized the educational support given by the local officials and other NGOs, including the Global Care Philippines, Rotary Club of Kankabato, USAid Renewhealth, Freight Processing Outsourcing Solutions, Inc. (Fposi), East West Bank, China Banking Corporation, City Savings Bank, BDO Network Bank, Energy Development Corporation, Food for the Hungry, Fo Guang Shan Foundation, Tingog Partylist, and Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, among others.

Other education and government officials who graced the event were Grace Villanueva, acting chief of the Curriculum Implementation Division chief; Dr. Gil Esplanada Jr., chief of the School Governance Operations Division; and Eng. Nida dela Cruz, of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Eastern Visayas.

Leyte Division is the biggest among 13 divisions in Eastern Visayas, with 1,275 public schools.