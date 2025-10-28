DepEd officials condole with family of slain teacher in Leyte

DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) officials visited the wake and the school of the 39-year-old kindergarten teacher who was shot by her husband at Agbanga Elementary School in Matalom, Leyte on October 22, 2025.

DepEd Eastern Visayas Regional Director Ronelo Al Firmo and Leyte Division Superintendent Mariza Magan personally expressed their sympathies and support to the bereaved family and education community.

"We join the entire education community in praying for healing, strength and peace for everyone affected," Magan said.

Magan maintained that the safety and welfare of all students and school personnel "remain the Division's highest priority," while condemning the act of violence.

Following the incident, Firmo issued directives to all field offices to prioritize hiring security personnel in schools; coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) for increased visibility and presence; engage barangay officials for possible deployment of barangay tanods; conduct training on school security protocols for guards; equip security personnel with metal detectors; and implement strict security checks for everyone entering school premises.

In a statement, Firmo stressed that "the safety and well-being of teachers and learners remain DepEd Eastern Visayas' top priority, and collective action from all sectors of the community is vital in ensuring schools remain safe zones for learning and growth."

Meanwhile, Magan, together with Leyte Division Assistant Superintendent Atty. Calick Arrieta, met with PNP official to receive updates on the ongoing investigation into the incident. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)