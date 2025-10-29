DepEd school launches digital management system

MISAMIS Oriental General Comprehensive High School (MOGCHS), a Department of Education (DepEd)-run school in Cagayan de Oro City, recently inaugurated its School Management Information System (SMIS).

The digital innovation was in partnership with YouCode Technologies Corporation, developer of the YouGuard SMIS platform.

Andrew Combate, CEO of YouCode Technologies, said the YouGuard SMIS "introduces a centralized digital solution that seamlessly integrates key administrative and academic processes, including student enrollment, grade management, report generation and security monitoring."

"This is not just a system; it is a vision for a smarter, safer and more efficient school environment, where every beep of the turnstile, every facial scan and every SMS alert becomes a symbol of care, trust and progress," added Ronel Boholano, YouCode Technologies chief technology officer.

He lauded MOGCHS and its school leaders for being a "model" in school management and student security through technological advancement in Region 10's large public schools.

The launch concluded with a live demonstration of the YouGuard SMIS with Turnstile Access Control and Facial Recognition, marking "a significant stride toward modernizing school administration, data management and student security." (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)