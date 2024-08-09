DOH notes rising dengue cases in Eastern Visayas

THE Department of Health (DOH) has expressed concern over rising cases of dengue fever in Eastern Visayas, with 13 deaths and 5,730 cases from January to July this year.

The total cases logged in the first seven months are 152 percent higher than the 2,273 cases, with only seven deaths in 2023.

Of the 13 dengue-related deaths, two are in Leyte province, two in Eastern Samar, one in Northern Samar, and eight in Samar province.

Leyte province recorded the highest number of cases with 1,761, Samar with 1,626, Southern Leyte with 785, Eastern Samar with 542, Ormoc City with 387, Northern Samar with 283, Tacloban City with 260, and Biliran with 86.

"With this situation, we are calling on the public and all local government units to implement measures to prevent rising cases and deaths due to dengue," the DOH said in a statement on Friday.

The health department reminded the public to carry out dengue prevention through the "5S" strategy, especially since the rainy season has started.

The 5S strategy against dengue includes search and destroy, self-protection measures, seeking early consultation, saying yes to fogging, and starting and sustaining hydration.

The DOH also calls for activating the dengue brigade in villages and organizing a weekly simultaneous search and destroy activity to reduce the risk of dengue transmission and increase awareness.

Those with dengue warning signs such as abdominal pain, bleeding, frequent vomiting, lethargy, or restlessness are asked to seek early consultation.

Local governments are urged to provide policy and financial support through their disaster risk reduction and management plan for health, among others.

Dengue fever is marked by the onset of a sudden high fever, a severe headache, and pain behind the eyes, muscles, and joints.

Some may develop rashes and varying degrees of bleeding in different parts of the body.

The health department asked city and town mayors to regularly organize cleanup campaigns focusing on destructing mosquito-breeding places in their areas. (PNA)